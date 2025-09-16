Dennis-Yarmouth School Committee extends contract of Superintendent Smith

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

DENNIS/YARMOUTH – The Dennis-Yarmouth School Committee has renewed the contract of Superintendent Marc J. Smith.

Smith has served in his role since 2023, overseeing the district’s efforts in ensuring student safety, building a competitive curriculum, and planning for the future.

“Dr. Smith has demonstrated a deep commitment to the students, staff, and families of the Dennis-Yarmouth community,” said Tomas Tolentino, Chair of the Dennis-Yarmouth School Committee.

“His steady leadership, collaborative approach, and focus on continuous improvement have been instrumental in moving our district forward,” he added. “The School Committee is confident that his continued leadership will help us build on recent progress and achieve the goals outlined in our strategic plan.”

“I am deeply honored by the trust the Committee has placed in my leadership,” said Smith. “It has been a privilege to serve as superintendent of this incredible school district over the past two years. I look forward to continuing this important work we’ve begun in implementing our district’s strategic plan.”

The new contract will run through June 30, 2028.