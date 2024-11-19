DEP Appeal Pauses Vegetation Management Plan At Chatham Airport

CHATHAM – Plans to clear tree growth near the Chatham Municipal Airport have been put on hold.

A group of residents appealed a decision by the Chatham Conservation Commission to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. They claimed a potential violation of wetlands regulations if the trees were to be cleared around several ponds adjacent to the runway.

The project was scheduled for this fall and winter.

The vegetation issue at Chatham Airport has prompted concerns for several years about safety as well as remaining in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration.