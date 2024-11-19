You are here: Home / NewsCenter / DEP Appeal Pauses Vegetation Management Plan At Chatham Airport

DEP Appeal Pauses Vegetation Management Plan At Chatham Airport

November 19, 2024

CHATHAM – Plans to clear tree growth near the Chatham Municipal Airport have been put on hold.

A group of residents appealed a decision by the Chatham Conservation Commission to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. They claimed a potential violation of wetlands regulations if the trees were to be cleared around several ponds adjacent to the runway.

The project was scheduled for this fall and winter.

The vegetation issue at Chatham Airport has prompted concerns for several years about safety as well as remaining in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 