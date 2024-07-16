You are here: Home / NewsCenter / DEP Penalizes Island Fuel Business

DEP Penalizes Island Fuel Business

July 16, 2024

Massachusetts DEP logo

NANTUCKET –The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is fining Nantucket-based Harbor Fuel Oil Corporation nearly $12,000.

The penalty is for failing to obtain an air quality permit before building a tank farm that has the potential to emit air contaminants above state air quality permitting thresholds.

The Harbor Fuel facility became operational in 2020.

The company will be required to install emission control equipment, and they have until July 23rd to submit an air permit application. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 