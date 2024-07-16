DEP Penalizes Island Fuel Business

NANTUCKET –The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is fining Nantucket-based Harbor Fuel Oil Corporation nearly $12,000.

The penalty is for failing to obtain an air quality permit before building a tank farm that has the potential to emit air contaminants above state air quality permitting thresholds.

The Harbor Fuel facility became operational in 2020.

The company will be required to install emission control equipment, and they have until July 23rd to submit an air permit application.