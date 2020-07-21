You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dicks’s Sporting Goods to Open at Cape Cod Mall Next Month

Dicks’s Sporting Goods to Open at Cape Cod Mall Next Month

July 21, 2020

An artist’s rendering of DICK’S Sporting Goods at Cape Cod Mall.

HYANNIS – Cape Cod’s newest sporting goods retailer in opening its doors to the public next month.

Dicks’s Sporting Goods is holding the grand opening of its 46,000 square-foot-facility at Cape Cod Mall the weekend of August 7-9.

The store is also holding preview days on August 5 and 6 from 9 a.m to 9:30 p.m.

The retailer offers a broad assortment of brand name equipment, apparel and footwear.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company has about 850 stores across the country and employs more than 30,000 people.

The Hyannis store is located next to Target and is Dick’s first location on the Cape.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 