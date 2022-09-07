You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Diehl to Take On Healey in Mass. Governor Race

Diehl to Take On Healey in Mass. Governor Race

September 7, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty.

Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state’s attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins.

The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 