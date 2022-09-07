Diehl to Take On Healey in Mass. Governor Race

BOSTON (AP) – A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty.

Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state’s attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins.

The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press