Diggs Receiving Guidance in State Rep Bid from Atsalis

BARNSTABLE – Democratic candidate for the 2nd Barnstable District State Representative seat Kip Diggs is receiving guidance from former State Representative Demetrius Atsalis.

Atsalis was the representative for the district from 1999 to 2013, and now he’s mentoring Diggs during his election bid.

Atsalis praised Diggs for his “big heart,” honesty, and positive reputation across the community.

“That’s what has drawn me to Kip, when he decided to run for this seat,” Atsalis said.

That likability, Atsalis explained, now has to be translated to write-in votes during the September 1 primary.

Still, Diggs’ transition into the political scene seems like a natural fit to Atsalis. Despite Diggs’ lack of political experience compared to other state representatives, Atsalis said that his drive to serve the community is a more vital trait.

“He’s eager to learn,” Atsalis continued.

“He’ll listen. He’s not going to go to Boston with a rigid agenda; he’s going to go there and truly represent the people from the 2nd Barnstable District.”

If Diggs wins the Democratic nomination, he will run against current State Representative Will Crocker in the general election.