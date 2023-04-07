MA District Attorney’s Office Seeking Bigger Budget

HYANNIS – After evaluating the size of the region it serves, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office is seeking a bigger budget from state officials.

DA Robert Galibois said that nearby region Northampton has a significantly bigger budget, despite having roughly the same annual population as the Cape and Islands.

The Cape and Islands and Northampton both have an annual population of about 260,000, but that swells considerably in the summer months for the local region.

Galibois added that he learned about the difference when following up with Northampton DA David Sullivan after being sworn in January.

“His budget is $8.5 million, or 60 percent higher than what we have. That certainly led to conversations about what types of services he is able to provide for his constituents and I’m saying of course we’re not able to provide, simply because we do not have the funds or the ability to do so,” said Galibois.

He says he has taken up the issue with regional lawmakers who have all expressed support.

“We for the first time—at least my understanding for the first time—had the entire Cape-wide delegation just a couple weeks to strategize about how we can bring in additional resources to the Cape and Islands DA’s office. So we can bring the same level of services that are prided about in western Massachusetts.”

Galibois said the District Attorney office is fully staffed, but as the department looks to start new mental health and veterans sessions for those in need, more resources could go a long way.

He added that he expects movement on the issue with lawmakers as early as next week.