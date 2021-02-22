Community Health Center Doctor Recognized for Excellence

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable District Medical Society has chosen Dr. Stephanie Prior as 2020’s Community Clinician of the Year.

The award ceremony was supposed to take place last May but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dr. Prior works for the Community Health Center of Cape Cod and is affiliated with Falmouth Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Prior also participates in several charitable activities.

She volunteers as a Big Sister mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and has also done charity work with internationally affiliated organizations.

The award is meant to recognize her commitment to her patients and the community, as well as the quality of her work over the years.

Dr. Prior graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and previously worked for a practice in Lawrence before getting involved with the healthcare community of Cape Cod.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter