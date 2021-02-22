You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Community Health Center Doctor Recognized for Excellence

Community Health Center Doctor Recognized for Excellence

February 22, 2021

 

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable District Medical Society has chosen Dr. Stephanie Prior as 2020’s Community Clinician of the Year.

The award ceremony was supposed to take place last May but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dr. Prior works for the Community Health Center of Cape Cod and is affiliated with Falmouth Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Prior also participates in several charitable activities.

She volunteers as a Big Sister mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and has also done charity work with internationally affiliated organizations.

The award is meant to recognize her commitment to her patients and the community, as well as the quality of her work over the years.

Dr. Prior graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and previously worked for a practice in Lawrence before getting involved with the healthcare community of Cape Cod.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 