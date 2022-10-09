You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Documents Reveal Florida Migrant Transport Planning Began in July

October 9, 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. (AP) — Florida documents show officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis.

The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The flight has spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to appeal to his conservative base.

BY CURT ANDERSON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

