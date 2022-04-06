Donation Drive Helps Family Pantry of Cape Cod Buy Fresh Produce

MASHPEE – Donations are being collected by Rory’s Market + Kitchen and Mashpee Commons to purchase fresh produce for The Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

Through the end of this month, donations will be collected at Rory’s Market, which will then match all contributions to double the impact of the campaign at its close.

Mashpee Commons Partner Sarah Chace said that the bi-annual fundraiser has added importance this year amid continued economic inflation and other financial challenges seen across the region.

“The housing crisis, inflation and lingering effects of the pandemic have left too many Cape Cod families struggling to provide the basic necessities of life, including fresh, healthy food,” said Chace.

“I encourage members of the local community to contribute generously to help alleviate food insecurity for our neighbors in need.”

Family Pantry Executive Director Christine Menard said that the donation of fresh produce is a significant boost for the pantry’s services.

“Fresh produce, often the most expensive food group to purchase, represents 35% of the food we distribute,” said Menard.

“We are very thankful to Rory’s and Mashpee Commons for helping fulfill our mission of providing food and clothing to all who need it.”