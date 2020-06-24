Doug The Quahog Foregoes Summer Forecast Prediction

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Cape Cod’s favorite weather prognosticator, Doug the Quahog, opted to forego his traditional beach weather prediction this year and instead urged visitors to return to the Cape as local businesses continue to reopen.

“Doug decided that for just this year, he’ll leave the weather forecasting to the meteorologists and remind our visitors how much he and all of Cape Cod loves them,” said Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross.

“After a challenging few months, Cape Cod businesses are open and it’s our patriotic duty to get out there and support these small businesses and Main Streets.”

The 12th annual event was sponsored by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and emceed by NECN meteorologist Tim Kelley and was held at the Blue Water Resort in South Yarmouth.

“Doug,” the Cape’s official quahog, has been the peninsula’s little weather soothsayer since 2009.

Last year, Doug, with the help of his human sidekick, Captain Johnny Quahog of the Quahog republic, predicted 75 days of great beach weather for the summer months.

Organizers of the event said that they are looking forward to Doug returning to annual tradition of predicting summer beach weather for Cape Cod in 2021.

For more information visit Quahogday.com, you can also follow Doug on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @DougtheQuahog.