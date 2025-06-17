Downtown Hyannis will improve storefronts thanks to annual state grant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – A $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has been awarded to small businesses in downtown Hyannis for improvements to the façade.

The 2025 Downtown Hyannis Façade Grant Program will support nine small businesses to improve the aesthetics of their storefronts.

Improvements will include new signage, awnings, and siding work.

The Town of Barnstable says through additional matching funds provided by participating businesses, this funding is expected to result in about $115,000 in new investment in the downtown Hyannis area.

This program was made possible through funding from a MassDevelopment Transformative Development Initiative Local Grant. It is a continuation of grant programs from 2023 and 2024.

The businesses that are receiving grants this year are:

-521 Maine

-Pour Decision Wine Bar

-Ocean Street Café

-Wicked Willy’s Tiki Bar

-JFK Hyannis Museum

-Portside Tavern

-Side Door Bagels

-Comfort Inn

-19th Hole Tavern