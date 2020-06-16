State Health Officials Offer Tips for Summertime Safety

HYANNIS – As summer approaches and restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic begin to be lifted, health and safety tips have been provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Tick and mosquito bites can lead to various health complications, including Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

Residents are urged to check themselves daily and to use repellents that have DEET in order to mitigate tick-related risks, as well as use EPA-approved ingredients to repel mosquitoes.

Tall grass and bushes can lead to more exposure to ticks, and long sleeves and pants should be worn when possible to prevent ticks and mosquito bites.

In order to prevent mosquitoes breeding and entering houses, standing water in and around homes should be drained and windows and door screens should be repaired.

Children should always be monitored when in and around bodies of water, with infants and toddlers being within arms’ length of caregivers.

Pool areas should be separated and secured, and all floats and other toys should be removed from pools after use in order to prevent kids from trying to get them.

Rescue equipment and a phone should be readily available by pools, and those who cannot swim should wear life jackets approved by the U.S. Coast Guard–not “water wings” or “noodles”–when in water.

Injuries to children can also come due to window falls during these months. Furniture and other climbable things should be away from windows, and windows should be opened from the top.

Doors and windows should also be locked whenever possible, and quick-release window guards should also be installed.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.