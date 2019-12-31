You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Forestdale Drainage Improvement Work to Begin Monday

Forestdale Drainage Improvement Work to Begin Monday

December 31, 2019

SANDWICH – Drainage improvement work is expected to begin Monday in Sandwich in the neighborhood across from the Forestdale Church off Route 130.

The project will begin next at 38 Grand Oak Road and continue on Grand Oak Road, Pleasantwood Drive and Dogwood Drive.

Dig it Construction of Dennis is the general contractor for the project.

The work sequence will be Site 4, 6, 1, 5, 2 and 3 as show in the photo above.

Crews will work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Access to area homes may be periodically delayed while work in ongoing.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 508-833-8000 or by emailing engineering@sandwichmass.org.

