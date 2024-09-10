Dredging Operations Starting This Week In Bourne

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne and the Barnstable County Dredge will be conducting dredging operations in the Bassett’s Island South Channel, also known as Hospital Cove Channel, for the rest of this month starting Wednesday.

The Bourne Harbormaster says while dredging operations are underway, it will be necessary to close the channel to all boat traffic.

A patrol boat from the Bourne Department of Natural Resources will assist in diverting traffic.

All vessels going to and from Red Brook Harbor are being requested to use the North Channel, also known as Pocasset Harbor.

Mariners using the South Channel should not rely solely on floating aids as they might be temporarily moved.