Drive-in Movies Proposed for West Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Plans for a drive-in movie theater in West Yarmouth has been proposed by Innovation Arts and Entertainment.

The Chicago-based company’s plan calls for two large movie screens as well as a stage to be installed on a property at 669 Route 28.

The property has been under the ownership of the Town of Yarmouth since 1985 and has been used for festivals and other activities over the years.

Company founder Adam Epstein, who has a home on Martha’s Vineyard, said that the theater would help fill the void in entertainment and events left by the COVID-19 pandemic in a safe manner.

“After months of hibernation, people want to get out safely and experience some semblance of that creative social experience again,” said Epstein.

Epstein said that he and IAE see themselves as “enablers,” bringing families, friends and neighbors back together to experience movies or live entertainment.

“We see drive-in venues as a transitional opportunity between quarantine and typical live events with people in close proximity,” said Epstein.

Epstein stressed that the site would be the location for more than just drive in movies and would eventually include live performances by musicians and comedians in the future as state guidelines relax.

“Yarmouth would be the only place that this type of entertainment exists on the Cape. It would become, for this summer, the place to safely experience a wide array of entertainment options,” said Epstein.

“That unique opportunity will fill restaurants wherever capacity is permitted, possibly even hotels, and have people leave Yarmouth and their Cape residences with a smile that can only result from satisfying their craving that’s been denied for months.”

Social distancing guidelines would be followed through online ticket sales and pre-ordering concessions for pick up, which would include usual cinema concessions but may also include local restaurant options.

The town would receive a fee for the use of the drive-in property.

The public will be allowed to weigh in on the proposal during a hearing on the required licenses set for June 30.