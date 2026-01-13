Driver cited after pedestrian struck in Bourne



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 5:16 PM, officers from the Bourne Police Department responded to the intersection of Barlows Landing Rd and Shore Rd for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene with Bourne Fire/Rescue and began to render aid to a 72-year-old male from Bourne. The male was struck by a gray 2015 Ford Fiesta that was operated by an 83-year-old female from Bourne. The vehicle was turning left onto Shore Rd from Barlows Landing Rd when it struck the male at low speed while he was in the crosswalk. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The female operator of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.