Drivers Advised to Avoid Work Zone Accidents

HYANNIS – As temperatures warm and more road construction projects get underway, AAA officials highlighted what drivers can do to help keep road crews safe.

AAA Northeast recently hosted a virtual meeting to give the public safety tips after Massachusetts saw a total of 681 work zone crashes in 2021.

“We’ve seen troubling metrics across the board for highway safety in these last couple years,” Mass DOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, stating that speed was a major factor in many work zone crashes.

Gulliver mentioned the state’s Move Over Law and how it keeps road crews, first responders, and police officers safe.

“If you see an emergency vehicle of any kind, slow down, give them space to work. You have to remember that these men and women are some of the most vulnerable people on the roadways,” Gulliver said.

With April being Distracted Driving Awareness month, the state official also urged drivers to minimize distractions by not using a cell phone while operating a vehicle.

Corey Rateau, Traffic Safety Officer with the Arlington Police Department, spoke at the forum and offered additional advice for drivers.

Rateau said to always wear a seat belt, to maintain safe distance between other vehicles, and to heed work zone warning signs.

AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire asked people to scan ahead while driving for red, yellow, and blue flashing lights that indicate approaching work zones or stationary emergency vehicles.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter