Drought Conditions Persist Throughout The State

HYANNIS – State officials recently announced that drought conditions persist across the state, with the Connecticut River Valley being raised to a Level 3 Critical Drought and the Western Region being raised to a Level 2 Significant Drought.

Although the Cape and Islands region has so far avoided the worst drought conditions, it remains at the same Level 2 designation as the month before.

Despite recent snows and rains, most of the state is in an eight to thirteen inch groundwater deficit since August, with the Cape and Islands currently experiencing a five to eight inch deficit in that same span.

“The recent rains and snowfall are a welcome reprieve from the drought we have been experiencing,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “However, it has not been enough to replenish our groundwater.”

As the growing season approaches,” she said, “it is vital that everyone continues to follow state guidance and local water restrictions to ensure water is available for our essential needs.”

Per the drought designation, residents, businesses, and towns on the Cape are advised to follow water-efficient practices from leak fixes and water audits to limited washing of hard surfaces.

The Drought Management Task Force will give its next update on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.