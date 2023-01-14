Drought Continues for Cape and Islands

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands regions continue to see drought conditions even as the rest of the state sees some relief.

Massachusetts environmental officials have declared the Cape to be at Mild Drought conditions, with the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket at Significant Drought.

“While it is great to see significant improvements throughout Massachusetts, it is critical that everyone practices indoor water conservation methods, particularly those residing and working within the Islands, Northeast, and Cape Cod Regions of the state,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper in a statement.

“Through our ongoing collective efforts, water systems will return to normal and fully rebound faster, ensuring essential needs, such as for drinking water, fire suppression, and supporting habitats, will continue to be met.”

The dry conditions have persisted across the state since early last year.

State officials say that residents should reduce water usage where possible while drought conditions persist.