Drought Has Limited Mosquitoes in Area

BARNSTABLE – No eastern equine encephalitis or West Nile virus samples or human cases have emerged on Cape Cod so far this summer, and much of that has to do with the fact that the region has experienced a dry summer.

Cape Cod is in the middle of a drought, which Gabbi Sakolsky with the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project said allows for proper prevention work to be carried out.

“That gives our crews a lot more time to get around to all those swamps and make sure that even in those little tiny bits of water that are left, there are no mosquitoes developing,” Sakolsky said.

Testing for mosquito borne diseases has expanded across the Cape, Sakolsky added.

Still, even with expanded work in place and a drought in the area creating less beneficial breeding settings for mosquitoes, Sakolsky said that residents need to remain vigilant.

EEE or West Nile virus could emerge any day, so people need to keep up with prevention measures such as draining standing water in and around homes.

“People forget that there could be water sitting in whatever containers that they have sitting in their yard,” Sakolsky said.

With that, residents are advised to follow through with other mosquito prevention tips.

Long sleeves and pants should be worn whenever possible, EPA-approved mosquito repellent should be applied, and screens for doors and windows should be replaced or installed.

Visit the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project’s website by clicking here for more information.