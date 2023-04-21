Drug Take Back Day Saturday

HYANNIS – Residents will have the opportunity to get rid of expired and unused prescription medication at their local police stations Saturday during National Drug Take Back Day.

Liquid medication must be in a sealed container before drop off.

The entire process will be completely anonymous, and all drugs and medication will be given to the Department of Environmental Protection to be destroyed.

Residents should check with town officials, or the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, for specific details on how to dispose of medication locally.