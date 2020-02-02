Duffy Health Center Announces New Medical Director

HYANNIS – The Duffy health Center announced that Dr. Robert M. Baginski has joined the Leadership Team as Medical Director.

Dr. Baginski comes to Duffy from the role of Associate Clinical Professor and Program Director of the Physician Assistant Program at Northeastern University’s Bouve College of Health Sciences.

Dr. Baginski received his duel bachelor degrees in Biology and Environmental Studies at Bowdoin College, before earning his Doctorate of Medicine at the University Of Connecticut.

In his role Dr. Baginski will oversee all management of the medical department.