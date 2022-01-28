Dukes County Asks Island Residents to Prepare for Storm

VINEYARD HAVEN – With the possibilities of hazardous conditions and potential interruptions in power service from this weekend’s anticipated storm, Dukes County officials are advising residents to take appropriate measures Friday in preparation.

According to officials, residents should have one gallon of water per day person. Additional water for flushing toilets or cleaning purposes can be stored in advanced by filling the bathtub.

People should have enough nonperishable food for at least three days, an adequate supply of any necessary medications, and vital documents like ID, credit cards, and cash.

More important items to keep on hand are extra batteries, candles, matches, an emergency radio, and supplies for a fireplace or woodstove.

The county also recommends filling up or charging vehicles, securing outdoor furniture, and having duct tape and tarps ready to secure doors and windows if problems occur.

During the storm, officials ask residents to shelter in place or seek emergency shelter at the appropriate Town’s Warming Shelter.

The county released a full list of emergency plans for each town on the island, including possible plans for a Warming/Charging Shelter that may open at the Tisbury Fire Station and a Warming Shelter that may open for Oak Bluffs at the town’s Library on Sunday, noon to 6:00pm, masks required. Read the full list of emergency plans for Vineyard towns below.

After the storm passes and dangerous conditions have ended, Dukes County said people can safely check for damage and clean up their own property. They can also offer assistance to neighbors if needed but should help first responders by resisting the urge to explore.

The following excerpt has been taking from the Dukes County website.

Emergency Plans by Town: (Please note that these emergency plans may change depending on the impact of the storm, some check back on this website for latest update). · Aquinnah – If there is a loss of power that is not restored by Sunday, January 30, 2022, the Warming Shelter at Aquinnah Town Hall (955 State Road) and the Overnight Shelter at the Wampanoag Community Center (Community Center Road) may be opened. · Chilmark – Warming Shelter may be opened at the Chilmark Community Center (530 South Road). The Chilmark Fire Department will be checking in on vulnerable populations. · Edgartown – click here for updates · Gosnold – Warming Shelter may be opened at the Gosnold Town Hall (28 Tower Road). · Oak Bluffs – Warming Shelter may open on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from Noon to 6:00 PM at the Oak Bluffs Library (56R School Street). Masks required. · Tisbury – Warming/Charging Shelter may open at the Tisbury Fire Station (215 Spring Street). Due to the expected tidal storm surge, Beach Road and Lagoon Pond Road may be closed due to flooding. An emergency parking ban will take affect Friday, January 28, 2022, at 8:00 PM until Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 6:00 AM for Main Street out to West Chop, Franklin Street, Edgartown Road, Skiff Avenue, Center Street, Spring Street, and Williams Street. Vehicles must be removed otherwise they will be towed. Alternative parking is available on Church Street and at the Tisbury Park and Ride (High Point Lane). · West Tisbury – Warming Shelter will be open at the West Tisbury Library (1042 State Road) if there is a major power outage. · Harbor Homes – Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, located at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (first building on the left), will be extending their hours for the storm and opening Friday, January 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM until Sunday at 10:00 AM. They will be serving meals 3 times a day. There is a capacity for 18 guests. Please contact Lisa Belcastro at 508-560-3678 if you have any questions. · Animal Housing – The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society’s barns (35 Panhandle Road West Tisbury) are available for temporary emergency animal housing. Please contact MVAS Executive Director Lauren Lynch at 732-687-3412, MVAS President Brian Athearn at 508-962-2477, or MVAS Vice President Garrison Vieira at 508-989-0039 for more information. Call the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard at 508-627-8662 for emergency needs for small pets. Emergency Contact Information: · For Emergencies call 911 · For Non-Emergencies call the Dukes County Communications Center at 508-693-1212 · To report power outages call Eversource at 1-800-592-2000

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.