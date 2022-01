WEST TISBURY – Dukes County Sheriff Bob Ogden (D) has launched his re-election campaign.

Ogden, who has spent decades with the sheriff’s office on Martha’s Vineyard, was first elected to the post in 2016.

Ogden and his campaign have touted improvements to emergency communications on the Vineyard as well as the resources provided by the sheriff’s office since he took over the role.

The window to file papers for the November election does not officially open until mid-February.