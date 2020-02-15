Early Morning Crash in Bourne Results in One Dead, Another in Critical Condition

BOURNE-A single vehicle crash in Bourne early Saturday morning resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of another.

The Bourne Police Department confirmed that crews responded to the scene on Sandwich Road, in front of Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, at 3:22 a.m. The vehicle looked to have been heading westbound before it went off the road towards the left and struck a stone wall.

The Mercedes sedan was engulfed in flames. Officers worked to get both the 23-year-old operator and 28-year-old passenger out of the vehicle.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. The operator passed away later.

As of the time of the police department’s press release, the passenger remains in critical condition.

Both the operator and passenger are from Falmouth.

Police officials are still investigating the incident.