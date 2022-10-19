Early Voting to Begin to Statewide October 22

HYANNIS – Massachusetts is starting its early voting process from October 22 to November 4.

Those voting early are encouraged to check local early voting guidelines as each community sets their own schedule for the early voting process and voting may not be scheduled daily in individual towns.

Mail-in ballots must be requested by November 1 by 5 p.m. They must be postmarked by November 8. For voters intending to return ballots in person the deadline is November 8 by 8 p.m.

The last day to register to vote is October 29. Voters looking to register in person must do so at their local election office by 5 p.m.

The online voting registration deadline will be 11:59 p.m. If one wishes to register to vote by post, your application must be postmarked no later than October 29.

Other information regarding early voting can be found here.