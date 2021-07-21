East Coast Bird Illness Worries MassWildlife Officials

HYANNIS – Reports of sick and dying birds have been spreading up the East Coast in recent months.

Although none of the birds, said to have eye swelling, crusty discharge, and neurological symptoms, have been found in Massachusetts yet, MassWildlife encourages sightings of dead birds to be reported.

It is not yet known what is causing the disease and deaths of these birds, but it is recommended to stop using bird feeders at this time.

Bird feeders and bird baths can allow the animals to gather and spread the disease.

Most commonly found in fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings, and American robins, but not limited to these birds, the sickness comes with unknown causes of mortality.

It is also recommended that bird feeders and thoroughly cleaned, pets are kept away from the dead birds, and that the animals are not touched directly.

Reports of sick or dead birds should be sent to mass.wildlife@mass.gov.