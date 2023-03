EAST HARWICH – More soil boring work is set to wrap up this week in East Harwich.

Crews will be conducting soil borings as part of phase three of the town’s sewer and wastewater plans. The work began back in the fall.

Construction will occur at the intersection of Route 39 and Church Street on Wednesday, March 1. It will continue on Friday, March 3 along Wilmas Way, Walden Way, and Washburn Way.

To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.