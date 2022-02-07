Economic Forecast to Examine Cape Cod Business Climate

HYANNIS – The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Economic Forecast event this month.

Chamber President and CEO Marty Bruemmel said topics on the agenda include the Barnstable sewer project, the unemployment fund, Bourne and Sagamore bridge repairs, banking, and housing.

“All these things tie into what businesses need to know for their planning for the year and beyond,” Bruemmel said.

The featured speakers for the 2022 Economic Forecast include Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells, First Barnstable State Representative Timothy Whelan, Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori, Cape Cod Five Co-President Bert Talerman, and Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta.

The event will be held at the Cape Codder Resort on Tuesday March 1st at 8am. The event is sponsored by Cape Cod 5.

The session will start out with a continental breakfast and casual networking, before moving onto the speakers’ remarks, which will be followed by a Q & A period.

For more information on the Economic Forecast, click here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter