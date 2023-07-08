You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Elder Services to give Coupons for Farmers Markets

Elder Services to give Coupons for Farmers Markets

July 8, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Coupons will be offered for the purchase of produce at  local farmers markets by Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands starting Monday, July 10, for individuals who are over 60 years of age or older and qualify for low income benefits.

The coupons, valued at $50 dollars which doubles the amount of last year, are a part of a Federal Grant from the Department of Agriculture.

They will be distributed on a first come first serve basis as there is a limited number of coupons available.

There will be 12 locations in Barnstable County offering the coupons including Barnstable Adult Community Center, North Falmouth Congregational Church, Brewster Council on Aging, Chatham Council on Aging, Yarmouth Senior Center, and more.

Elder Services locations on Nantucket and in Oak Bluffs will also offer the coupons to those eligible.

For more information about the organization and more visit their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 