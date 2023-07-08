Elder Services to give Coupons for Farmers Markets

BARNSTABLE – Coupons will be offered for the purchase of produce at local farmers markets by Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands starting Monday, July 10, for individuals who are over 60 years of age or older and qualify for low income benefits.

The coupons, valued at $50 dollars which doubles the amount of last year, are a part of a Federal Grant from the Department of Agriculture.

They will be distributed on a first come first serve basis as there is a limited number of coupons available.

There will be 12 locations in Barnstable County offering the coupons including Barnstable Adult Community Center, North Falmouth Congregational Church, Brewster Council on Aging, Chatham Council on Aging, Yarmouth Senior Center, and more.

Elder Services locations on Nantucket and in Oak Bluffs will also offer the coupons to those eligible.

