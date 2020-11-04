Election 2020: Cape Cod Votes

HYANNIS – Voters across Cape Cod & the Islands went to the polls Tuesday in record numbers to cast votes on Election Day, with some contests still too close to call in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The race for the White House between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, topped the ticket in a matchup that hinged on a few battleground states that may not have results for days.

Both sides have promised to fight for every vote and not concede until every ballot is counted. The closing days of the campaign featured a battle over COVID-19, the economy and healthcare, among other hot button issues.

In the race for the Fifth Barnstable State Representative seat left open by Republican Randy Hunt, who did not run for re-election, Steven Xiarhos held the seat for Republicans, comfortably beating Democrat James Dever by a margin of more than 1,000 votes, 13,384 to 12,217 in unofficial results.

“I’m proud of the way we conducted our campaign. It’s been a year since I decided to leave policing, which I loved and kind taking a chance on this position,” said Xiarhos in declaring victory.

Xiarhos is the former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief.

“We stayed true to who we are. It’s really about serving others. So as a way I see it as an extension from a police office to an elected official. It’s all about service and people,” he said.

In the Second Barnstable District, Republican incumbent Will Crocker was defeated by Democratic challenger Kip Diggs by just over 1,800 votes.

A third candidate, Independent Michael Mecenas, was on the ballot but withdrew from the campaign earlier in the year.

The Plymouth & Barnstable State Senate seat, which includes portions of the Upper Cape and Plymouth, featured a repeat contest between incumbent Democrat Susan Moran and Republican challenger Jay McMahon.

Moran easily beat McMahon by a 56% to 44% margin.

Moran had won a special election over McMahon in the spring to fill the seat vacated by Republican Vinny deMacedo who left office for a job at Bridgewater State University.

In the First Barnstable District, incumbent Republican Tim Whalen defeated challenger Josh Mason by a comfortable margin of more than 2,800 votes.

“We’ve had six years of really hard work on behalf of my district as well as building relationships. At the end of the day everything we do is all about relationships,” said Whalen.

Whalen said he would look forward to returning to Beacon Hill.

“I’ve been a hard fighter for the Cape. I’ve brought back many millions of dollars. Whenever any emergency has hit, such as the tornadoes of last year and the pandemic of this year, I have been accessible,” said Whelan.

Despite being in the minority party on Beacon Hill, Whelan said he was ready to work with anybody.

In the race for Barnstable County Commissioner, Democrats Sheila Lyons and Mark Forest captured the two seats available in a four-way race. Incumbent Republican Ron Beaty and Republican Abe Kasparian finished third and fourth and out of the running.

Lyons previously served as a county commissioner several years ago. Forest is currently a Yarmouth selectman.

In other local races, Democratic Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr of Truro was running unopposed.

Other local candidates running uncontested included Third Barnstable Republican State Representative David Vieira, Fourth Barnstable Democrat Sarah Peake, Barnstable, Dukes & Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes, and Second Plymouth Republican State Representative Susan Williams-Gifford.

In the 9th Congressional District, which includes all of Cape Cod, the Islands and most of the South Shore and South Coast, incumbent Democratic Congressman Bill Keating easily defeated a challenge from Republican Helen Brady and Michael Manley of the Coach Team American Party.

Barnstable County Register of Probate Anastasia Welsh Perrino was running unopposed for her position.

First District Governor’s Councilor Joseph Ferreira, a Democrat, also ran running unopposed.