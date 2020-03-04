Election Results: Biden Wins Massachusetts; Some Local Races Too Close to Call

HYANNIS – Voters across Cape Cod went to the polls Tuesday, picking candidates in the presidential primary and other local races.

In the Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate District, Susan Moran of Falmouth and John Mahoney of Plymouth were locked in a tight battle as votes were still be counted early Wednesday morning, hours after the polls closed.

Moran held a small lead with a precinct in Mahoney’s hometown of Plymouth still to be counted. Three other candidates, Rebecca Colletta, Stephen Palmer and Thomas Moakley were already out of the running.

In the Republican primary for the seat, Jay McMahon defeated Jesse Brown by just over 1,700 votes.

The seat was left vacant when Republican Vinny deMacedo left for a job at Bridgewater State University.

In the race for Cape and Islands Republican State Committee Woman, incumbent Judy Crocker easily defeated challenger Andrea St. Germain.

The race for Republican State Committee Man was still too close to call between incumbent Fran Manzelli and Adam Lange with at least two town on Martha’s Vineyard still to be counted.

In the Democratic presidential primary, Joe Biden was the winner, defeating Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

President Donald Trump easily won the Republican presidential primary.