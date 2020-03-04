You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Election Results: Biden Wins Massachusetts; Some Local Races Too Close to Call

Election Results: Biden Wins Massachusetts; Some Local Races Too Close to Call

March 4, 2020

Courtesy of Twitter.

HYANNIS – Voters across Cape Cod went to the polls Tuesday, picking candidates in the presidential primary and other local races.

In the Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate District, Susan Moran of Falmouth and John Mahoney of Plymouth were locked in a tight battle as votes were still be counted early Wednesday morning, hours after the polls closed.

Moran held a small lead with a precinct in Mahoney’s hometown of Plymouth still to be counted. Three other candidates, Rebecca Colletta, Stephen Palmer and Thomas Moakley were already out of the running.

In the Republican primary for the seat, Jay McMahon defeated Jesse Brown by just over 1,700 votes.

The seat was left vacant when Republican Vinny deMacedo left for a job at Bridgewater State University.

In the race for Cape and Islands Republican State Committee Woman, incumbent Judy Crocker easily defeated challenger Andrea St. Germain.

The race for Republican State Committee Man was still too close to call between incumbent Fran Manzelli and Adam Lange with at least two town on Martha’s Vineyard still to be counted.

In the Democratic presidential primary, Joe Biden was the winner, defeating Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

President Donald Trump easily won the Republican presidential primary.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 