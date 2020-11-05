You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Election Splits Congress, GOP Bolstered as Democrats Falter

Election Splits Congress, GOP Bolstered as Democrats Falter

November 5, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)-Congressional elections have scrambled seats in the House and Senate but ultimately leave Capitol Hill much as it already is–deeply split.

Voters resisted big changes despite the heated race for the White House. The outcome dampens Democratic demands for a bold new agenda, emboldens Republicans and almost ensures partisan gridlock regardless of who wins the presidency.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on track to keep control of the House, but she saw her Democratic majority shrinking and her leadership called into question.

Republicans appear likely to maintain control of the Senate after fending off an onslaught of energized challengers, though a few races remain undecided.

By Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

