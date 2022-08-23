You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Elizabeth Warren Highlights Herring River Restoration

August 23, 2022

WELLFLEET – U.S. Senator for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren will highlight the Herring River Restoration Project in Wellfleet with state and local leaders today.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representative for the 4th Barnstable District Sarah Peake will also highlight the $70 project, which is one of the largest of its kind in the Northeast.

The project was partially funded by a roughly $27 million grant awarded in April  from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The money will help fund a new bridge and sluice gate structure—the primary cause of overall ecological decline in the area, according to town officials.

The town recently accepted close to $50 million in state and federal grants that will move the project to its construction phase.

 

