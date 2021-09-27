Emergency Drill To Take Place At Gateway Airport

HYANNIS – A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) Drill will take place at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport on Tuesday, September 28.

According to Assistant Manger Matthew Elia, the drill is “designed to test the response of the airport to a large-scale emergency.”

Members of the police and fire departments, as well as other medical and support agencies will be on site for the drill.

“There is a unified command segment, and that will actually test the decisions that the command group would have to make during a response,” said Elia.

Field operations will include a live fire suppression to simulate a real emergency, as well as extrication, smoke simulation, and rescue drills.

Much of the airport will remain in operation during the drill, with normal aircraft and airline traffic in and out of the airport in those areas.

A portion of the airline will be closed, specifically to allow for the drill to be conducted.

“What residents and passersby should expect to see there is increased emergency response equipment in the area, increased helicopter operations as part of the drill, and even increased drone operations at the airport,” said Elia.

“You may see the smoke from the fire simulation, know that that’s in a controlled manner and that there will certainly be more emergency apparatus than you would normally see in the area,” he added.

The drill is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

