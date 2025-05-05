You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Emergency Shellfishing Closure In Chatham

Emergency Shellfishing Closure In Chatham

May 5, 2025

CHATHAM – The town of Chatham has instituted an emergency shellfish closure due to “red tide”.

Shellfishing is banned until further notice in the following areas: Pleasant Bay, Jackknife, Potter’s Landing, North Beach, Crow’s Pond, Bassing Harbor, and Ryders Cove.

According to the state of Massachusetts, “red tide” is caused by a population explosion of toxic, naturally occuring microscopic plankton which can be brought on by warm surface temperatures, high nutrient content, low salinity and calm seas. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 