Emergency Shellfishing Closure In Chatham

CHATHAM – The town of Chatham has instituted an emergency shellfish closure due to “red tide”.

Shellfishing is banned until further notice in the following areas: Pleasant Bay, Jackknife, Potter’s Landing, North Beach, Crow’s Pond, Bassing Harbor, and Ryders Cove.

According to the state of Massachusetts, “red tide” is caused by a population explosion of toxic, naturally occuring microscopic plankton which can be brought on by warm surface temperatures, high nutrient content, low salinity and calm seas.