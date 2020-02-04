Enhanced Access to Detox Services to Continue for Vineyard Residents

OAK BLUFFS – A program that places Martha’s Vineyard residents into Gosnold, Inc. detox services will continue.

An agreement was signed last month between the Falmouth-based Gosnold, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Island Health Care Community Health Center to continue the Detox Referral Access Program.

Gosnold will immediately locate available detox beds for individuals who voluntarily choose to receive treatment and are assessed by MV Hospital’s Emergency Department or Substance Use Disorder Team, MVCS’s Emergency Services team, or the Island Health Care Community Health Center.

About 90 placements per year have been made since the program began in January 2017.

“Continuing access to this much needed detox program is a result of collaborative efforts and innovative problem solving, and I am encouraged by the collective and continued commitment to care for islanders in need,” said Denise Schepici, the CEO of MV Hospital.

Ricard Curcuru, the CEO of Gosnold agreed with Schepici.

“Gosnold has a long-standing affiliation with the community of Martha’s Vineyard,” he said. “We are confident this program will continue to support island residents who need immediate access to treatment and we look forward to our continued relationship.”

Along with the detox placement, the Memorandum of Understanding states that any patient scheduled for admission will be offered the opportunity to be accompanied from the Island to the facility by a Recovery Coach.

A Recovery Coach is a trained professional who guides and supports an individual in the recovery process and helps to prevent relapse.

Coaches act as a combination counselor, sponsor, friend and mentor to help patients develop goals, locate resources and learn the skills necessary to live a sober and productive life.

There will be an upcoming Recovery Coach Academy training in February due to high demand.