Environmental protest group to assemble on Bourne Bridge on Friday

BOURNE – Members of the Red Rebel Brigade, a mime troupe and environmental advocacy group, are planning to assemble at the Bourne Bridge this Friday at 11 am to demonstrate their beliefs to those passing by.

Originally protesting in London, the group has several chapters in numerous countries wearing red to protest environmental inaction, with red symbolizing the shared color of human blood.

Visitors and commuters can expect to see individuals picketing and wearing bright red outfits as they cross the crowded artery, where traffic is expected for the holiday weekend.