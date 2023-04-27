EPA Draft Determination Opposes Joint Base Machine Gun Range

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed its draft review of the proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod, declaring that the project could pose a threat to public health.

The draft determination under the Safe Drinking Water Act proposes that the project is not safe, as the Cape does not have another source of alternative drinking water if its sole aquifer becomes contaminated by training activities.

If the EPA’s determination becomes final, then the project will not be eligible for federal financial assistance.

The determination is open for public comment for 60 days.

A public hearing will also be held on May 24 at the Center for Active Living on Quaker Meetinghouse Road in Sandwich.

Officials with the Army National Guard could not be reached for comment.

The following is the full statement from the EPA: