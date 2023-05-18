EPA Expands Comment Opportunities on Joint Base Gun Range

BOURNE – The US Environmental Protection Agency has expanded the ways residents can comment on their draft determination denying federal funding to the proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod.

In their initial draft, the agency said the range could pose a public health risk, as there are no drinking water alternatives should the region’s sole source aquifer become contaminated by training activities.

Officials said they anticipate a high turnout for the upcoming public hearing, so they are also allowing comments through other means including by email and by phone.

Joint Base officials can still submit new data and proposals to the EPA.

The EPA is accepting comments through June 26.

The public hearing will be held at the Sandwich Center for Active Living and remotely at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

The full statement, as well as remote access information, can be found below: