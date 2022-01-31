Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Recognized Reducing Food Waste

OAK BLUFFS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently recognized four New England organizations for their work to reduce food waste, including Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School – Island Grown Schools.

The awards come through the EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge, a voluntary incentive program by which businesses and organizations seek to prevent or divert operational food waste through implementing strategies such as source reduction, food donations, agricultural and industrial use, and composting.

According to the EPA, participants prevented about 1.2 million tons of food from entering landfills or incinerators from 2020 to 2021, saving over $61 million in tipping fees and reducing methane emissions related to food production.

“EPA is very pleased to recognize these new England Businesses and organizations for doing excellent work preventing food waste and providing excess food to people in need,” said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro.

“More wasted food reaches landfills and combustion facilities than any other single material in our everyday trash. The actions undertaken by these New England Organizations sets a powerful example for other businesses and institutions to save money, help feed people in need, and reduce impacts of solid waster disposal,” she said.

Every year, 73 to 152 million metric tons of food are lost or wasted in the United States as they move through various stages of the food supply chain.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter