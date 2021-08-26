You are here: Home / NewsCenter / EPA to Review Proposed Gun Range at Cape Cod Base

August 26, 2021

BOURNE (AP) — The federal Environmental Protection Agency plans to review a proposed machine gun training range at a National Guard base in Massachusetts and the possible risks it poses to a public drinking water source.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the agency wrote in its notice to the Army National Guard that it plans to review whether the project has a potential to contaminate the aquifer creating a hazard to public health and to provide recommendations to protect the aquifer.

The Massachusetts Army National Guard says the $11.5 million range at Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod is needed for training and is environmentally safe.

From The Associated Press

