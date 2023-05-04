EPA Warns of Upcoming Summer Smog Season

HYANNIS – The Environmental Protection Agency says there is an increased risk of ground-level ozone and fine particle air pollution, otherwise known as smog, with the approaching summer season.

The EPA urged residents take health precautions when smog levels are predicted to be high, and are offering free resources for the public to monitor the latest air quality forecasts.

“The New England states have made great strides in reducing air emissions, but ozone air pollution continues to be a significant public health issue in our communities,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash.

“New Englanders, especially the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, should pay close attention to air quality and limit strenuous outdoor activity on days when poor air quality is expected,” Cash said.

Due to warm summer month temperatures, the formation of ground-level ozone amounts increase.

As set in 2015, the current ozone standard is 0.070 parts per million on an 8-hour average basis, and air quality alerts will be issued when ozone concentrations are predicted or do exceed that level.

New England state air agencies issue daily air quality forecasts, while individuals can also sign up to receive “Air Quality Alerts” on the EPA’s AirNow website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: