ERO Boston arrests Salvadoran noncitizen charged with raping Nantucket child

NANTUCKET – Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston apprehended an unlawfully present 28-year-old Salvadoran national charged with numerous sex crimes against a child on Nantucket Island. Officers from ERO Boston arrested Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo Sept. 10 in Nantucket.

“Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo stands accused of some detestable and disturbing crimes against a Nantucket child,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our Massachusetts communities. ERO Boston will not tolerate such a threat to the most vulnerable of our population. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

Aldana unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, without having been inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

Nantucket authorities arraigned Aldana July 26 in Nantucket District Court for one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The Nantucket District Court released Aldana on bail July 29.

Officers from ERO Boston arrested Aldana Sept. 10 in Nantucket and served him with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. Aldana remains in ERO custody.

