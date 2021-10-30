Eversource Continues Work To Restore Power On Cape & Islands

HYANNIS – Eversource is continuing to work in the ongoing effort to restore power to the Cape & Islands following the Nor’Easter that struck on Tuesday night, rendering over 500,000 customers without power in Eastern Massachusetts.

Crews have restored power in large swaths of the Cape, but some areas are still experiencing power outages.

Bourne leads all Cape towns in ongoing outages with over 2,500 customers still waiting to have power restored.

Barnstable is second with over 1,400 customers remaining without power.

Across the canal, over 5,000 customers in Plymouth are currently without power.

More rains and powerful winds are expected over the weekend, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Wind conditions continue to disrupt ferry services between the Cape & Islands, with Hy-Line Cruises suspending Hyannis/Martha’s Vineyard ferries for Saturday, October 30.

To report an outage or check on existing outages, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter