Eversource Crews Face Challenges Amid High Winds

HYANNIS – Eversource crews are still working on power restoration efforts despite strong winds and snowfall.
Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said that the approximately 900 line and tree crews, including some crews from out of state, have been made available for the storm and will continue to work on repairs throughout the day.
The winds are a significant obstacle for the crews currently, as they make it dangerous to put crews in the air on the repair vehicles.
Despite the challenges, Eversource crews are working around the clock to reduce tree damage and ensure community safety.
The full statement from Spokesperson for Eversource Priscilla Ress can be found below:
Our crews are working in blizzard conditions. High winds and extreme temperatures as well as blinding snow are challenging….the wind makes it hazardous to put a crew in the air, so that effects how quickly and safely we can make repairs…meanwhile crews are out there and still working.
We have nearly 900 line and tree crews working across the commonwealth to restore power as quickly as safely possible to our customers, including out-of-state crews from as far away as Florida and Michigan. As of 1:15 pm, approximately 107,000 customers are without power, with the vast majority of those on the Cape and in the South Shore and South Coast areas. we’ll be sending crews from Western Mass., New Hampshire and Connecticut while making sure we have a sufficient number of crews in our service territory to respond to any local issues that may arise
The heavy snowfall, strong winds and blizzard-like conditions can be challenging for restoration efforts, and we thank our customers for their patience as we also focus on maintaining safety. The strong winds may prevent our crews from going up in the bucket to make repairs, and hazardous road conditions are slowing our access to trouble spots. We’re focused with our local partners on clearing tree damage and making our communities safe, and our dedicated employees will continue working around the clock until every customer who loses power is restored.