Eversource Crews Face Challenges Amid High Winds

HYANNIS – Eversource crews are still working on power restoration efforts despite strong winds and snowfall.

Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said that the approximately 900 line and tree crews, including some crews from out of state, have been made available for the storm and will continue to work on repairs throughout the day.

The winds are a significant obstacle for the crews currently, as they make it dangerous to put crews in the air on the repair vehicles.

Despite the challenges, Eversource crews are working around the clock to reduce tree damage and ensure community safety.

The full statement from Spokesperson for Eversource Priscilla Ress can be found below: