Eversource Invests $41 Million in Tree Trimming

HYANNIS – Eversource will invest $41 million into tree trimming across the state this year as the energy company looks for ways to mitigate outages during intense storms.

Eversource representatives said that the effort is part of ongoing year-round fortifying of the electric distribution system against extreme weather.

“With trees being the leading cause of power outages, our regular vegetation management work to trim and remove dead or hazardous trees away from the electric system is critical to ensuring day-to-day reliability for our customers,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Paul Sellers.

“Each year, we implement a comprehensive plan to ensure that all corners of the state are routinely assessed and maintained, and our team of certified arborists partners closely with community leaders to balance aesthetics and other local priorities with the need to conduct this work in order to ensure reliable power for our customers.”

The energy company said that it will be trimming trees along more than 2,500 miles of distribution lines across the state, working in 73 communities in eastern Massachusetts.

More than 20 tree crews dedicated to Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard will continue daily work to identify hazard trees and mitigate any potential threats that may be posed during strong storms as well.

Eversource said that some of the responsibility in power infrastructure also falls on property owners, who are urged to perform regular maintenance and keep branches and other vegetation away from service wires.