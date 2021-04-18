Eversource Joins Coalition to Provide New Electric Car Charging Ports

HYANNIS – Eversource is set to join the Electric Highway Coalition in order to install more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the region.

The coalition is made up of other utility companies that are also seeking to decrease reliance on less ecofriendly travel options.

They hope that by providing more electric vehicle charging stations they are able to persuade more drivers to switch over to electric vehicles.

Many have not made the switch to electric vehicles due to a scarcity of charging ports causing concern for longer trips.

They’re said to have a goal of installing 3,500 charging ports throughout the state.

The charging stations will have universal DC fast chargers which are said to be able to provide a full charge within 20 to 30 minutes.

Other agencies within the coalition include utilities such as the Tennessee Valley Authority, American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, and Southern Co.

An estimate by the Edison Electric Institute predicts 18 million electric vehicles being in use across the United States by 2030.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter