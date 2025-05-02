Eversource Offers Suggestions For Managing Summer Electric Use

HYANNIS – Eversource is urging customers to consider efficiency measures to avoid costly bills this summer, calling back to this past winter which caused many New Englanders to have sticker shock over their utility statements.

But instead of natural gas, the warning is now about electricity consumption, which increases in summer months due to increased use of air conditioners, fans and other devices to stay cool.

Eversource says following through on options like weatherizing your home can lead to significant savings.

Another suggestion is to use Energy Star-certified LED light bulbs, which run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

The company also offers financial assistance programs.

“Our customer care representatives are on the phone helping customers every day explaining the variety of programs we offer that can help them manage their energy bill and reduce energy usage, and we urge all of our customers to reach out or visit Eversource.com/billhelp to learn which assistance program may best fit their needs,” said Eversource Senior Vice President of Customer Operations, Digital Strategy and Chief Customer Officer Jared Lawrence.